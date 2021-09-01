Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 8.18 million shares of the Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.64, and it changed around -$0.25 or -2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.70B. SUZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.44, offering almost -24.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.7% since then. We note from Suzano S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 657.82K.

Suzano S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SUZ as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Suzano S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) trade information

Instantly SUZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.06 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.11% year-to-date, but still up 3.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) is 9.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUZ is forecast to be at a low of $13.27 and a high of $19.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) estimates and forecasts

SUZ Dividends

Suzano S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Suzano S.A. shares, and 1.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.36%. Suzano S.A. stock is held by 110 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 3.48 million shares worth $42.5 million.

Pendal Group Ltd, with 0.19% or 2.63 million shares worth $32.16 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fd and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $7.75 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $5.33 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.