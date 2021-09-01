Stock Performance And Outlook Of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON)

In the last trading session, 5.17 million shares of the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.03, and it changed around $1.36 or 23.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.20M. VLON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.90, offering almost -40.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.65% since then. We note from Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.19K.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VLON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Instantly VLON has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.20 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.52% year-to-date, but still up 57.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) is 55.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29780.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLON is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.55% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 12.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.69%. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Altium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.40% of the shares, which is about 0.3 million shares worth $1.39 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC, with 2.05% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 10000.0 shares worth $46400.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 4817.0 shares worth around $22350.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.