Stock Performance And Outlook Of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)

In today’s recent session, 1.82 million shares of the Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.17, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.39B. JNPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.77, offering almost -2.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.12% since then. We note from Juniper Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

Juniper Networks Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended JNPR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Instantly JNPR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.74 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.74% year-to-date, but still down -1.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is 3.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.53, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JNPR is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Juniper Networks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.41 percent over the past six months and at a 10.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Juniper Networks Inc. to make $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.50%. Juniper Networks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -22.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.56% per year for the next five years.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.42 per year.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.28% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares, and 97.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.57%. Juniper Networks Inc. stock is held by 705 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.51% of the shares, which is about 47.47 million shares worth $1.07 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.27% or 36.87 million shares worth $829.92 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 29.02 million shares worth $653.13 million, making up 8.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.37 million shares worth around $210.85 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.