Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 6.13 million shares of the Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.46, and it changed around $0.68 or 17.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.42M. SYTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.75, offering almost -253.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.18% since then. We note from Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.38K.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.98 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.59% year-to-date, but still down -10.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -32.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49740.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYTA is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -281.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -258.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Siyata Mobile Inc. to make $4.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 17 and May 18.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.75% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares, and 17.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.10%. Siyata Mobile Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 64.15% of the shares, which is about 0.65 million shares worth $6.76 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.45% or 14701.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5656.0 shares worth $58539.0, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares.