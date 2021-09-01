Shares Of Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Could Show A Loss Of -97.46%

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.11, and it changed around -$0.6 or -1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.17B. VCYT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.03, offering almost -78.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.1% since then. We note from Veracyte Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 731.38K.

Veracyte Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VCYT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Veracyte Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) trade information

Instantly VCYT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.39 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.70% year-to-date, but still up 14.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) is 9.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VCYT is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) estimates and forecasts

Veracyte Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.13 percent over the past six months and at a -59.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -137.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 73.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Veracyte Inc. to make $53.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 166.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.70%.

VCYT Dividends

Veracyte Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of Veracyte Inc. shares, and 99.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.93%. Veracyte Inc. stock is held by 314 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.44% of the shares, which is about 6.69 million shares worth $267.44 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.99% or 6.37 million shares worth $254.72 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.39 million shares worth $135.61 million, making up 4.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $151.35 million, which represents about 3.97% of the total shares outstanding.