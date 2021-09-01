Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 4.64 million shares of the Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $115.82, and it changed around $0.69 or 0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.70B. RGA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $134.93, offering almost -16.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $90.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.25% since then. We note from Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 373.20K.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RGA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) trade information

Instantly RGA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 119.36 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -2.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) is 4.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $130.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RGA is forecast to be at a low of $76.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) estimates and forecasts

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.52 percent over the past six months and at a 25.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated to make $3.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.61 billion and $3.61 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.30%. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by -53.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.70% per year for the next five years.

RGA Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.79 per year.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.43% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares, and 95.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.17%. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated stock is held by 610 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.20% of the shares, which is about 6.94 million shares worth $790.64 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.59% or 6.52 million shares worth $743.73 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.13 million shares worth $243.26 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $241.73 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.