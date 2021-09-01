Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.47 million shares of the Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $430.98M. QTT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.64, offering almost -300.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.44% since then. We note from Qutoutiao Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Instantly QTT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.95% year-to-date, but still up 6.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is -15.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.94 day(s).

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 566.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $197.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Qutoutiao Inc. to make $221.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.80%.

QTT Dividends

Qutoutiao Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 22 and September 27.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.34% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares, and 5.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.54%. Qutoutiao Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with Credit Suisse AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.43% of the shares, which is about 2.45 million shares worth $5.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.77% or 1.32 million shares worth $3.03 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1.47 million shares worth $4.49 million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $4.19 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.