Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.09, and it changed around $0.4 or 8.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $104.04M. OCG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.85, offering almost -407.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.6% since then. We note from Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 956.18K.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Instantly OCG has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.34 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.88% year-to-date, but still up 16.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) is 11.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.96% of Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares, and 19.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.44%. Oriental Culture Holding LTD stock is held by 10 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 43343.0 shares worth $0.34 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.15% or 30020.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8674.0 shares worth $68524.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.