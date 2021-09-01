ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.06, and it changed around $0.18 or 6.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.92M. OBSV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.55, offering almost -81.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.22% since then. We note from ObsEva SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

ObsEva SA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OBSV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ObsEva SA is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

Instantly OBSV has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.07 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.12% year-to-date, but still up 11.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is 20.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBSV is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -586.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -292.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

ObsEva SA share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.85 percent over the past six months and at a 38.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -41.20%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.00%.

OBSV Dividends

ObsEva SA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.80% of ObsEva SA shares, and 39.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.04%. ObsEva SA stock is held by 58 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.25% of the shares, which is about 4.75 million shares worth $14.39 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 7.97% or 4.59 million shares worth $13.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 47334.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 24966.0 shares worth around $75646.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.