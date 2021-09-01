Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.94 million shares of the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around $0.13 or 5.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $356.61M. NAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.36, offering almost -74.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.8% since then. We note from Nordic American Tankers Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Nordic American Tankers Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NAT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Instantly NAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.50 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.66% year-to-date, but still up 3.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is -7.06% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAT is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Nordic American Tankers Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.40 percent over the past six months and at a -220.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -151.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -114.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -55.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited to make $21.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $93.77 million and $37.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -82.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -43.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.60%. Nordic American Tankers Limited earnings are expected to increase by 561.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 11.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.12% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, and 32.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.26%. Nordic American Tankers Limited stock is held by 192 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.26% of the shares, which is about 9.48 million shares worth $31.11 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.18% or 4.82 million shares worth $15.82 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.58 million shares worth $11.74 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 3.43 million shares worth around $11.24 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.