NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Shares Could Drop Up To -843.98%

In the last trading session, 5.7 million shares of the NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $97.42, and it changed around $7.8 or 8.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.31B. NTES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $134.33, offering almost -37.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $77.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.97% since then. We note from NetEase Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

NetEase Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NTES as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NetEase Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.87 for the current quarter.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

Instantly NTES has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 97.65 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.72% year-to-date, but still up 5.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is -7.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $804.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTES is forecast to be at a low of $494.32 and a high of $919.63. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -843.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -407.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

NetEase Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.15 percent over the past six months and at a 30.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 381.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 681.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 675.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect NetEase Inc. to make $22.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.78 billion and $2.87 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 638.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 671.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.40%. NetEase Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -11.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.04% per year for the next five years.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 17 and November 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.85. It is important to note, however, that the 0.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.16 per year.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.32% of NetEase Inc. shares, and 38.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.16%. NetEase Inc. stock is held by 853 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.49% of the shares, which is about 23.43 million shares worth $2.42 billion.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with 2.73% or 18.3 million shares worth $1.89 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 7.03 million shares worth $787.51 million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 5.17 million shares worth around $578.82 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.