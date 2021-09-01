Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.08 million shares of the Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $133.48, and it changed around -$0.36 or -0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $178.90B. MDT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $135.20, offering almost -1.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $98.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.88% since then. We note from Medtronic plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.07 million.

Medtronic plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MDT as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Medtronic plc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) trade information

Instantly MDT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 135.20 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is 1.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $146.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDT is forecast to be at a low of $129.00 and a high of $155.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Medtronic plc (MDT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 112.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.99 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Medtronic plc to make $7.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.80%. Medtronic plc earnings are expected to increase by -26.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.58% per year for the next five years.

MDT Dividends

Medtronic plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.08 per year.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Medtronic plc shares, and 83.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.79%. Medtronic plc stock is held by 2,689 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.26% of the shares, which is about 111.06 million shares worth $13.12 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.94% or 106.75 million shares worth $12.61 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 37.99 million shares worth $4.49 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 27.61 million shares worth around $3.26 billion, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.