Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Shares Could Drop Up To -37.98%

In today’s recent session, 1.19 million shares of the Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $139.15, and it changed around $1.71 or 1.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.90B. MTCH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $174.68, offering almost -25.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $100.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.96% since then. We note from Match Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Match Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MTCH as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Match Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Instantly MTCH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 142.41 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.09% year-to-date, but still down -1.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is -14.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $174.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTCH is forecast to be at a low of $148.00 and a high of $192.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Match Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.72 percent over the past six months and at a 2.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $690.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Match Group Inc. to make $802.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.20%. Match Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 3.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29.60% per year for the next five years.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.90% of Match Group Inc. shares, and 99.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.92%. Match Group Inc. stock is held by 993 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.35% of the shares, which is about 30.68 million shares worth $4.21 billion.

Jennison Associates LLC, with 8.48% or 22.93 million shares worth $3.15 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.13 million shares worth $978.85 million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held roughly 6.03 million shares worth around $828.99 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.