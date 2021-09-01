Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 3.46 million shares of the Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.97, and it changed around -$0.8 or -16.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $201.68M. LIZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.75, offering almost -321.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.88% since then. We note from Lizhi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Lizhi Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LIZI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lizhi Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.3 for the current quarter.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Instantly LIZI has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.00 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.32% year-to-date, but still down -8.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is -17.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIZI is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -126.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -126.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,757.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7,550.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 849.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $491.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lizhi Inc. to make $552.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $51.77 million and $55.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 848.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 892.50%.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 16.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.76% of Lizhi Inc. shares, and 3.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.40%. Lizhi Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Atom Investors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $6.42 million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.29% or 100000.0 shares worth $0.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 100000.0 shares worth $0.81 million, making up 0.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 13877.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.