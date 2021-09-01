Let’s Get Started On The Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.60, and it changed around $0.38 or 5.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. FRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.21, offering almost -21.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.53% since then. We note from Frontline Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Frontline Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended FRO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frontline Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.73 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.08% year-to-date, but still down -4.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is -8.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRO is forecast to be at a low of $4.53 and a high of $13.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Frontline Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.90 percent over the past six months and at a -100.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -118.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -108.80% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $90.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Frontline Ltd. to make $94.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -76.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.60%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 27.70 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 27.70% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.88% of Frontline Ltd. shares, and 26.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.03%. Frontline Ltd. stock is held by 220 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.29% of the shares, which is about 6.5 million shares worth $58.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.71% or 3.37 million shares worth $30.34 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.76 million shares worth $24.84 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $12.01 million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.