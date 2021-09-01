Let’s Get Started On The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.31 million shares of the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3470.79, and it changed around $49.22 or 1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1740.12B. AMZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3773.08, offering almost -8.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2871.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.28% since then. We note from Amazon.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Amazon.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 48 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMZN as a Hold, whereas 40 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amazon.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $9.01 for the current quarter.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3,472.58 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.57% year-to-date, but still up 4.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 4.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4151.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMZN is forecast to be at a low of $3775.00 and a high of $5000.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Amazon.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.50 percent over the past six months and at a 27.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 37 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 37 analysts expect Amazon.com Inc. to make $142.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.14 billion and $125.56 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 101.80%. Amazon.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 81.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35.77% per year for the next five years.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.67% of Amazon.com Inc. shares, and 59.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.52%. Amazon.com Inc. stock is held by 4,833 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.47% of the shares, which is about 32.61 million shares worth $100.91 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.55% or 28.01 million shares worth $86.67 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 12.07 million shares worth $37.33 billion, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 8.76 million shares worth around $27.12 billion, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.