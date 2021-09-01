Let’s Discuss The Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $138.22, and it changed around $0.42 or 0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.60B. DDOG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $139.17, offering almost -0.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.55% since then. We note from Datadog Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

Datadog Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended DDOG as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Datadog Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Instantly DDOG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 139.68 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.98% year-to-date, but still up 1.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 23.44% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $152.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DDOG is forecast to be at a low of $120.00 and a high of $188.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Datadog Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 53.11 percent over the past six months and at a 22.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $233.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Datadog Inc. to make $246.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $135.4 million and $144.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 72.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 70.80%.

Datadog Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -45.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29.40% per year for the next five years.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.43% of Datadog Inc. shares, and 75.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.51%. Datadog Inc. stock is held by 686 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.02% of the shares, which is about 18.77 million shares worth $1.56 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.57% or 15.36 million shares worth $1.28 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6.8 million shares worth $567.1 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.94 million shares worth around $495.08 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.