LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 7.61 million shares of the LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.12 or 11.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.73M. LAIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.65, offering almost -887.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.12% since then. We note from LAIX Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 575.62K.

LAIX Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LAIX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LAIX Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.19 for the current quarter.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

Instantly LAIX has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.37% year-to-date, but still up 19.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) is 16.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAIX is forecast to be at a low of $8.28 and a high of $8.28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -601.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -601.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -742.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,378.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 335.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $179.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 347.20%.

LAIX Dividends

LAIX Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 27.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of LAIX Inc. shares, and 25.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.18%. LAIX Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.30% of the shares, which is about 3.7 million shares worth $9.33 million.

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, with 7.62% or 2.29 million shares worth $5.78 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.