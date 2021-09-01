It’s Easy To Bet On Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 5.76 million shares of the Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $157.02, and it changed around $3.84 or 2.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.08B. BIDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $354.82, offering almost -125.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $116.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.86% since then. We note from Baidu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.

Baidu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BIDU as a Hold, whereas 31 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Baidu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $13.02 for the current quarter.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 158.37 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.39% year-to-date, but still up 1.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is -5.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1706.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIDU is forecast to be at a low of $1009.74 and a high of $2592.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1550.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -543.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Baidu Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.48 percent over the past six months and at a -10.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 497.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 333.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 669.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.96 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Baidu Inc. to make $32.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.84 billion and $4.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 706.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 643.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.30%. Baidu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 862.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.64% per year for the next five years.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Baidu Inc. shares, and 65.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.40%. Baidu Inc. stock is held by 1,298 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.66% of the shares, which is about 13.22 million shares worth $2.88 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.47% or 9.84 million shares worth $2.14 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.24 million shares worth $1.14 billion, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $853.02 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.