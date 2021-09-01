Is Yandex N.V.’s (NASDAQ: YNDX) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.22, and it changed around $1.32 or 1.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.72B. YNDX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.05, offering almost 1.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.89% since then. We note from Yandex N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Yandex N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YNDX as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yandex N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.56 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) trade information

Instantly YNDX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 78.90 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.52% year-to-date, but still up 10.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) is 13.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6064.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YNDX is forecast to be at a low of $4757.51 and a high of $6738.54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8514.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5982.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) estimates and forecasts

Yandex N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.36 percent over the past six months and at a -34.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,127.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6,756.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11,660.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Yandex N.V. to make $101.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $789.27 million and $937.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10,605.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10,762.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.30%. Yandex N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 88.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.51% per year for the next five years.

YNDX Dividends

Yandex N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.03% of Yandex N.V. shares, and 83.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.21%. Yandex N.V. stock is held by 567 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 29.48 million shares worth $1.89 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 4.59% or 14.63 million shares worth $937.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 22.55 million shares worth $1.48 billion, making up 7.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 13.08 million shares worth around $925.3 million, which represents about 4.11% of the total shares outstanding.