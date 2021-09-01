Is Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.50, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91B. BVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.32, offering almost -90.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.53% since then. We note from Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Instantly BVN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.80 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.47% year-to-date, but still up 4.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is -9.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BVN is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $16.86. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -124.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.33 percent over the past six months and at a 268.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 370.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.80%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to make $295.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.40%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. earnings are expected to increase by 273.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.43% per year for the next five years.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares, and 69.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.58%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock is held by 272 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.56% of the shares, which is about 23.53 million shares worth $235.96 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.43% or 17.69 million shares worth $177.41 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 12.17 million shares worth $140.21 million, making up 4.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 10.83 million shares worth around $108.62 million, which represents about 3.94% of the total shares outstanding.