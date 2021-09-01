Is AGNC Investment Corp.’s (NASDAQ: AGNC) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 5.74 million shares of the AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.31, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.44B. AGNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.84, offering almost -15.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.04% since then. We note from AGNC Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.18 million.

AGNC Investment Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AGNC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Instantly AGNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.59 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is 2.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGNC is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

AGNC Investment Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.00 percent over the past six months and at a 2.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $292.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect AGNC Investment Corp. to make $298.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $367.34 million and $183 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.40%. AGNC Investment Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -156.60% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.05% per year for the next five years.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 8.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 11.54 per year.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares, and 53.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.83%. AGNC Investment Corp. stock is held by 652 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.00% of the shares, which is about 47.22 million shares worth $797.52 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.10% or 42.51 million shares worth $717.93 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 15.17 million shares worth $254.23 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF held roughly 10.57 million shares worth around $178.48 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.