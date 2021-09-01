INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (NASDAQ: IAS) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (NASDAQ:IAS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.13, and it changed around $0.91 or 4.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.31B. IAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.50, offering almost -1.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.66% since then. We note from INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 616.55K.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IAS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Instantly IAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.91 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.53% year-to-date, but still up 11.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (NASDAQ:IAS) is 23.49% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IAS is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC to make $74.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

IAS Dividends

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 12.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC shares, and 93.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.27%. INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC stock is held by 77 institutions, with Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 61.32% of the shares, which is about 94.38 million shares worth $1.94 billion.

Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc., with 14.76% or 22.72 million shares worth $467.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.