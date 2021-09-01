Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.24, and it changed around $0.54 or 14.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $275.06M. IMMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.95, offering almost -87.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.23% since then. We note from Immutep Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.03K.

Immutep Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMMP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immutep Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Instantly IMMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.24 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.03% year-to-date, but still up 22.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is 22.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMMP is forecast to be at a low of $7.48 and a high of $10.11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -138.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -76.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

Immutep Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.18 percent over the past six months and at a -154.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -85.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Immutep Limited to make $1.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2016. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.92 million and $9.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -85.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -85.30%.

IMMP Dividends

Immutep Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Immutep Limited shares, and 7.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.20%. Immutep Limited stock is held by 18 institutions, with Boxer Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.67% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $6.14 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.44% or 1.08 million shares worth $3.31 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 21018.0 shares worth $64525.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 12131.0 shares worth around $61140.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.