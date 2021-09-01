ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.38, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.29B. IBRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.42, offering almost -299.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.01% since then. We note from ImmunityBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

ImmunityBio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IBRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.83 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 1.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBRX is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -119.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $339k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ImmunityBio Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.10%. ImmunityBio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -27.80% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -1.70% per year for the next five years.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 80.98% of ImmunityBio Inc. shares, and 7.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.42%. ImmunityBio Inc. stock is held by 190 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.42% of the shares, which is about 5.56 million shares worth $79.4 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.35% or 5.27 million shares worth $75.3 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $42.58 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $21.73 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.