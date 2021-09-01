How To Invest In Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.68 million shares of the Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.09, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.21B. VOD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.36, offering almost -19.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.11% since then. We note from Vodafone Group Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Vodafone Group Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VOD as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vodafone Group Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Instantly VOD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.27 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.58% year-to-date, but still down -0.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is 3.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VOD is forecast to be at a low of $16.50 and a high of $31.85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Vodafone Group Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.18 percent over the past six months and at a 30.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%. Vodafone Group Plc earnings are expected to increase by 112.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29.00% per year for the next five years.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.06. It is important to note, however, that the 6.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.50 per year.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Vodafone Group Plc shares, and 9.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.25%. Vodafone Group Plc stock is held by 616 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.16% of the shares, which is about 32.31 million shares worth $595.47 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 0.92% or 25.65 million shares worth $472.73 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 10.81 million shares worth $204.89 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund held roughly 6.39 million shares worth around $121.14 million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.