Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 10.4 million shares of the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.56, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.43B. HST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.52, offering almost -11.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.37% since then. We note from Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.73 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended HST as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Instantly HST has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.61 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.19% year-to-date, but still up 3.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is 4.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HST is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.03 percent over the past six months and at a 352.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $649 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. to make $762.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $103 million and $221.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 530.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 244.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -182.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 28.40% per year for the next five years.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, and 99.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.44%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is held by 761 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.91% of the shares, which is about 112.19 million shares worth $1.89 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.23% or 79.23 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 31.51 million shares worth $426.92 million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 19.84 million shares worth around $334.31 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.