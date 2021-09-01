GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $81.79, and it changed around -$3.14 or -3.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.24B. GXO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.30, offering almost -9.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.85% since then. We note from GXO Logistics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

GXO Logistics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GXO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GXO Logistics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) trade information

Instantly GXO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 89.30 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.07% year-to-date, but still down -2.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) is 29.68% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GXO is forecast to be at a low of $68.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.83 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc. to make $1.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

GXO Dividends

GXO Logistics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO)’s Major holders