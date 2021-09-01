Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.84, and it changed around $1.66 or 8.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $703.88M. GSL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.02, offering almost -0.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.42% since then. We note from Global Ship Lease Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 694.05K.

Global Ship Lease Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GSL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Global Ship Lease Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) trade information

Instantly GSL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.95 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.72% year-to-date, but still up 0.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) is 16.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 84690.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSL is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) estimates and forecasts

Global Ship Lease Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.65 percent over the past six months and at a 80.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 111.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Global Ship Lease Inc. to make $98.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $71.38 million and $70.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.70%. Global Ship Lease Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

GSL Dividends

Global Ship Lease Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 4.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.76% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares, and 31.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.94%. Global Ship Lease Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.04% of the shares, which is about 2.19 million shares worth $30.88 million.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc., with 5.07% or 1.84 million shares worth $25.94 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14619.0 shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.