GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.94 million shares of the GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.09, and it changed around $0.45 or 7.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.27M. GOVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.80, offering almost -77.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.96% since then. We note from GeoVax Labs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Instantly GOVX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.90 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 80.18% year-to-date, but still up 1.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 39.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOVX is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -89.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect GeoVax Labs Inc. to make $80k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $716k and $441k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -84.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -81.90%.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.31% of GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, and 6.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.84%. GeoVax Labs Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.19% of the shares, which is about 75296.0 shares worth $0.33 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.96% or 60493.0 shares worth $0.26 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 49915.0 shares worth $0.22 million, making up 0.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 29217.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.