Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX: AAMC)

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX:AAMC) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.70, and it changed around $3.95 or 22.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.18M. AAMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.24, offering almost -43.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.21% since then. We note from Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18320.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.37K.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX:AAMC) trade information

Instantly AAMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.00 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.97% year-to-date, but still up 58.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX:AAMC) is 41.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5330.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.60%.

AAMC Dividends

Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04 and November 08.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX:AAMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.74% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares, and 25.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.03%. Altisource Asset Management Corporation stock is held by 15 institutions, with Putnam Investments LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.92% of the shares, which is about 59805.0 shares worth $1.41 million.

Twin Securities, Inc., with 1.97% or 40300.0 shares worth $0.95 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Focused Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $7.7 million, making up 16.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15364.0 shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.