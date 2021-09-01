Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among PVH Corp. Stocks (NYSE: PVH)

In today’s recent session, 1.59 million shares of the PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been traded, and its beta is 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $120.48, and it changed around $15.69 or 14.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.27B. PVH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $121.18, offering almost -0.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.08% since then. We note from PVH Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 947.67K.

PVH Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended PVH as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PVH Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.2 for the current quarter.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

Instantly PVH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 121.50 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.61% year-to-date, but still down -5.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is 0.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $123.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PVH is forecast to be at a low of $101.00 and a high of $145.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

PVH Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.52 percent over the past six months and at a 438.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 32.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 823.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect PVH Corp. to make $2.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.00%. PVH Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -385.30% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.57% per year for the next five years.

PVH Dividends

PVH Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 30 and December 06.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of PVH Corp. shares, and 98.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.30%. PVH Corp. stock is held by 591 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.35% of the shares, which is about 10.24 million shares worth $1.08 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.51% or 7.5 million shares worth $792.77 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $182.55 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. held roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $175.36 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.