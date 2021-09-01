Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: PETV)

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PETV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.30, and it changed around $0.35 or 11.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.29M. PETV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.00, offering almost -415.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.27% since then. We note from PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 59.99K.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PETV) trade information

Instantly PETV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.50 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.74% year-to-date, but still up 10.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PETV) is -63.58% up in the 30-day period.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (PETV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.80%.

PETV Dividends

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PETV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.12% of PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock shares, and 0.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.24%. PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock is held by 1 institutions, with Riverbridge Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 14369.0 shares worth $0.14 million.