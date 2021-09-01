Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC)

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.70, and it changed around $2.2 or 8.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. FULC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.41, offering almost 0.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.94% since then. We note from Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FULC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.62 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

Instantly FULC has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.82 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 153.63% year-to-date, but still up 12.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) is 306.29% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FULC is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 103.56 percent over the past six months and at a 3.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. to make $2.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.80%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.40% per year for the next five years.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.71% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 67.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.30%. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with TRV GP III, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.80% of the shares, which is about 5.96 million shares worth $62.48 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 7.95% or 3.21 million shares worth $33.59 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.84 million shares worth $8.76 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $5.32 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.