Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.00, and it changed around $0.38 or 14.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.80M. EVGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.24, offering almost -241.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.67% since then. We note from Evogene Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 343.14K.

Evogene Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EVGN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evogene Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Instantly EVGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.33 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.17% year-to-date, but still up 11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) is 3.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVGN is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Evogene Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.07 percent over the past six months and at a 15.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $300k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Evogene Ltd. to make $270k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.10%.

EVGN Dividends

Evogene Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.59% of Evogene Ltd. shares, and 18.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.59%. Evogene Ltd. stock is held by 48 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.32% of the shares, which is about 4.19 million shares worth $14.34 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.22% or 0.9 million shares worth $3.08 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.34 million shares worth $11.42 million, making up 8.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $2.92 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.