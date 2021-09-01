Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.42 million shares of the Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.92, and it changed around $1.39 or 21.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $119.89M. EVAX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.34, offering almost -30.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.85% since then. We note from Evaxion Biotech A/S’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31970.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 75.45K.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EVAX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evaxion Biotech A/S is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) trade information

Instantly EVAX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.60 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.97% year-to-date, but still up 14.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) is 12.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVAX is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -165.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -127.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) estimates and forecasts

Evaxion Biotech A/S share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.51 percent over the past six months and at a -31.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.30%.

EVAX Dividends

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 12.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares, and 4.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.60%. Evaxion Biotech A/S stock is held by 10 institutions, with Maven Securities Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.20% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $1.36 million.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.P., with 1.17% or 0.22 million shares worth $1.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5918.0 shares worth $34916.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.