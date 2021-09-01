Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.10, and it changed around $0.11 or 5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.89M. ENVB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.04, offering almost -616.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ENVB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enveric Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Instantly ENVB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.29% year-to-date, but still up 11.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) is 4.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENVB is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -185.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

Enveric Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.20 percent over the past six months and at a 49.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.30%.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 12 and August 16.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.53% of Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares, and 5.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.04%. Enveric Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.63% of the shares, which is about 0.56 million shares worth $1.73 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.85% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.56 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 56326.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.