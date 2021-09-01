DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -51.99% Decline

In today’s recent session, 1.96 million shares of the DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.87, and it changed around -$1.85 or -5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.09B. DXC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.18, offering almost -26.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.15% since then. We note from DXC Technology Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

DXC Technology Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended DXC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DXC Technology Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) trade information

Instantly DXC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.50 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.60% year-to-date, but still up 0.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is -13.82% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DXC is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) estimates and forecasts

DXC Technology Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.05 percent over the past six months and at a 47.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 252.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect DXC Technology Company to make $4.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.90%. DXC Technology Company earnings are expected to increase by 97.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 28.43% per year for the next five years.

DXC Dividends

DXC Technology Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of DXC Technology Company shares, and 90.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.92%. DXC Technology Company stock is held by 802 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.21% of the shares, which is about 28.25 million shares worth $1.1 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.00% or 15.1 million shares worth $588.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 9.14 million shares worth $355.88 million, making up 3.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.19 million shares worth around $224.83 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.