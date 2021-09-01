DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 5.33 million shares of the DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $191.40, and it changed around -$1.3 or -0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.73B. DASH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $256.09, offering almost -33.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $110.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.46% since then. We note from DoorDash Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

DoorDash Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended DASH as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. DoorDash Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Instantly DASH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 196.65 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.08% year-to-date, but still up 2.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is 7.75% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $203.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DASH is forecast to be at a low of $160.00 and a high of $235.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

DoorDash Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.11 percent over the past six months and at a 84.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.24 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect DoorDash Inc. to make $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 12.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of DoorDash Inc. shares, and 91.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.89%. DoorDash Inc. stock is held by 372 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 17.93% of the shares, which is about 54.97 million shares worth $9.8 billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 12.85% or 39.4 million shares worth $7.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.27 million shares worth $583.09 million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $477.04 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.