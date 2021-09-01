Could Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 6.93 million shares of the Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.12, and it changed around $0.49 or 1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.80B. CAG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.09, offering almost -18.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.63% since then. We note from Conagra Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

Conagra Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CAG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Conagra Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) trade information

Instantly CAG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.24 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.66% year-to-date, but still up 0.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is -0.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.25 day(s).

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Conagra Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.80 percent over the past six months and at a -6.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc. to make $2.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.30%. Conagra Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.83% per year for the next five years.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 29 and October 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.61 per year.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Conagra Brands Inc. shares, and 86.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.59%. Conagra Brands Inc. stock is held by 1,045 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.92% of the shares, which is about 57.23 million shares worth $2.15 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.54% or 55.4 million shares worth $2.08 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 22.1 million shares worth $819.51 million, making up 4.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 18.38 million shares worth around $690.92 million, which represents about 3.83% of the total shares outstanding.