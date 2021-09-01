Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 4.09 million shares of the Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.97, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.14B. CTVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.98, offering almost -13.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.19% since then. We note from Corteva Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Instantly CTVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.83 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.56% year-to-date, but still up 3.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is 3.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Corteva Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.02 percent over the past six months and at a 34.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Corteva Inc. to make $2.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.10%.

Corteva Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 355.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.98% per year for the next five years.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Corteva Inc. shares, and 81.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.73%. Corteva Inc. stock is held by 1,421 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.80% of the shares, which is about 79.59 million shares worth $3.71 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.58% or 63.25 million shares worth $2.95 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 20.95 million shares worth $976.53 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 16.69 million shares worth around $778.16 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.