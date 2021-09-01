Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.82, and it changed around $0.63 or 2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.12B. CLVT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.79, offering almost -34.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.36% since then. We note from Clarivate Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.41 million.

Clarivate Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLVT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clarivate Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Instantly CLVT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.82 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.21% year-to-date, but still up 3.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is 10.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLVT is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Clarivate Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.47 percent over the past six months and at a 9.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $435.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Clarivate Plc to make $447.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 57.20%.

Clarivate Plc earnings are expected to increase by 5.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.80% per year for the next five years.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.34% of Clarivate Plc shares, and 76.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.52%. Clarivate Plc stock is held by 262 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 19.05% of the shares, which is about 115.86 million shares worth $3.44 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 11.07% or 67.34 million shares worth $2.0 billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 17.48 million shares worth $519.19 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 15.25 million shares worth around $453.08 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.