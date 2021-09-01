China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4.4 million shares of the China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) were traded, and its beta was -0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.15, and it changed around $0.37 or 13.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.76M. COE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.85, offering almost -879.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.05% since then. We note from China Online Education Group’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 426.67K.

China Online Education Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended COE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. China Online Education Group is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.97 for the current quarter.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) trade information

Instantly COE has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.53 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.38% year-to-date, but still up 3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) is 12.90% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $207.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COE is forecast to be at a low of $207.18 and a high of $207.18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6477.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6477.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Online Education Group (COE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -995.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -138.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 667.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $588.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect China Online Education Group to make $635 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 691.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.30%.

COE Dividends

China Online Education Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 06 and September 10.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.07% of China Online Education Group shares, and 90.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.63%. China Online Education Group stock is held by 30 institutions, with DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 29.91% of the shares, which is about 3.85 million shares worth $30.11 million.

SC China Holding Ltd, with 20.76% or 2.67 million shares worth $20.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant International Small Cap Equity Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 28800.0 shares worth $0.62 million, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held roughly 22700.0 shares worth around $0.46 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.