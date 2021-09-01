Can Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.65, and it changed around -$0.24 or -2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. PAYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -55.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.84% since then. We note from Paya Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Paya Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PAYA as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Paya Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Instantly PAYA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.89 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.94% year-to-date, but still down -2.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) is -16.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAYA is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

Paya Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.48 percent over the past six months and at a -14.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. to make $63.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.20%.

Paya Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -108.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.78% per year for the next five years.

PAYA Dividends

Paya Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.69% of Paya Holdings Inc. shares, and 100.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.32%. Paya Holdings Inc. stock is held by 149 institutions, with GTCR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 35.70% of the shares, which is about 45.23 million shares worth $495.76 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with 5.27% or 6.68 million shares worth $73.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Small Cap Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $38.36 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $26.4 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.