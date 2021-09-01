Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -26.07% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.59, and it changed around -$0.27 or -1.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $902.21M. CAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.36, offering almost -19.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.95% since then. We note from Caleres Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 493.75K.

Caleres Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CAL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Caleres Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) trade information

Instantly CAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.38 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.12% year-to-date, but still down -1.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) is -0.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAL is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) estimates and forecasts

Caleres Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.80 percent over the past six months and at a 246.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 193.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $640.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Caleres Inc. to make $774.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.40%. Caleres Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -887.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

CAL Dividends

Caleres Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 17 and November 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.50 per year.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.18% of Caleres Inc. shares, and 89.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.06%. Caleres Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.89% of the shares, which is about 6.08 million shares worth $132.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.99% or 3.06 million shares worth $66.68 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 2.54 million shares worth $63.81 million, making up 6.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $21.4 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.