Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BLCM) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 10.37 million shares of the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.52, and it changed around $0.49 or 16.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.06M. BLCM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -132.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.99% since then. We note from Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 88570.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.25K.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BLCM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) trade information

Instantly BLCM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.04 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.16% year-to-date, but still down -8.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) is -1.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLCM is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $900k and $250k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -72.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.80%.

BLCM Dividends

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 21.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.68%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Ikarian Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.95% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $1.88 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 2.97% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.94 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.4 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 92891.0 shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.