Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.99, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $625.60M. ACIC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.60, offering almost -86.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.6% since then. We note from Atlas Crest Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 836.10K.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) trade information

Instantly ACIC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.01 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.60% year-to-date, but still up 0.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) is 0.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) estimates and forecasts

ACIC Dividends

Atlas Crest Investment Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. shares, and 50.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.55%. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Linden Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.34% of the shares, which is about 3.17 million shares worth $31.88 million.

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, with 5.00% or 2.5 million shares worth $25.15 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $14.29 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $2.45 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.