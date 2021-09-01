Are EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 5.99 million shares of the EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.33, and it changed around $0.22 or 1.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.46B. EQT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.24, offering almost -26.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.06% since then. We note from EQT Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.92 million.

EQT Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended EQT as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EQT Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Instantly EQT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.93 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.22% year-to-date, but still up 10.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is 4.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQT is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -107.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

EQT Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.49 percent over the past six months and at a 336.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect EQT Corporation to make $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.00%. EQT Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 22.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 20 and October 25.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of EQT Corporation shares, and 74.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.43%. EQT Corporation stock is held by 471 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.04% of the shares, which is about 45.52 million shares worth $1.01 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.58% or 28.66 million shares worth $638.04 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 17.75 million shares worth $395.16 million, making up 4.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.88 million shares worth around $146.39 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.