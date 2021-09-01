AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.40, and it changed around -$2.9 or -3.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.99B. APP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.03, offering almost -27.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.82% since then. We note from AppLovin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 915.74K.

AppLovin Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended APP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AppLovin Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.03 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.98% year-to-date, but still down -5.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is 11.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APP is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $668.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect AppLovin Corporation to make $700.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.91% of AppLovin Corporation shares, and 1.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.24%. AppLovin Corporation stock is held by 7 institutions, with Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities being the largest institutional investor. By Apr 29, 2021, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $10.2 million.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth, with 0.08% or 0.17 million shares worth $10.12 million as of Apr 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.