American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.90, and it changed around $2.56 or 20.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $420.78M. AMSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.78, offering almost -113.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.63% since then. We note from American Superconductor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 406.89K.

American Superconductor Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMSC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Superconductor Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

Instantly AMSC has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.37 on Tuesday, 08/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.38% year-to-date, but still up 23.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is 7.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMSC is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

American Superconductor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.44 percent over the past six months and at a 10.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect American Superconductor Corporation to make $25.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.60%. American Superconductor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -16.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.12% of American Superconductor Corporation shares, and 62.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.01%. American Superconductor Corporation stock is held by 154 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.21% of the shares, which is about 2.02 million shares worth $38.31 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 6.28% or 1.76 million shares worth $33.38 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $35.76 million, making up 7.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $13.25 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.